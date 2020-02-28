Patient Lifting Devices Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Patient Lifting Devices market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Patient Lifting Devices market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Patient Lifting Devices market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Patient Lifting Devices market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Patient Lifting Devices market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Patient Lifting Devices market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Patient Lifting Devices market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Patient Lifting Devices market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Patient Lifting Devices market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Patient Lifting Devices over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Patient Lifting Devices across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Patient Lifting Devices and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Patient Lifting Devices market report covers the following solutions:

Notable Developments

The need for increased care and safety across the healthcare industry has created fresh opportunities for the market vendors.

Abilitech Medical has recently sent ripples across the medical industry with its new utility device for injured persons. The company is launching a wearable device for bedridden patients. Severe injury can bar people from the ability to perform basic tasks such as turning off the morning alarm or shoving off mosquitos. The new device is expected to improve the stakes of revenue generation within Abilitech Medical.

Air-assisted patient transfer devices are steadily making their way into renowned healthcare facilities. The healthcare industry has shown tremendous resilience in embracing and implementing new technologies. Therefore, the vendors in the patient lifting devices market have a large playfield of lucrative opportunities to capitalise upon.

Some of the renowned vendors in the global patient lifting devices market are:

Handicare Group AB

Invacare Corp.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Global Patient Lifting Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Paralysing Disorders

A rising population of people suffers from the ills of dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and various types of cancers. In this scenario, it is important to have a strong system for assisting patients. Presence of a core system that offers improved mobility to patients is amongst the most important virtues within healthcare. Therefore, the total value of revenues in the global patient lifting devices market is slated to reach new heights in the years to come.

Improved Infrastructure of Healthcare Facilities

The need for patient lifting devices can also be associated with the construction of skyscrapers, a lot of which serve as hospitals. Presence of multi-speciality hospitals and healthcare centers has led to expansion of functional areas within hospitals. This factor, coupled with the letting ‘of residential spaces for hospitals, has also driven market demand. The increasing flux of patients across healthcare centers is indicative of the need for cutting-edge medical technologies. Therefore, the global patient lifting devices market is projected to attract increased revenues in the years to follow.

The Patient Lifting Devices market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Patient Lifting Devices market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Patient Lifting Devices market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Patient Lifting Devices market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Patient Lifting Devices across the globe?

All the players running in the global Patient Lifting Devices market are elaborated thoroughly in the Patient Lifting Devices market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Patient Lifting Devices market players.

