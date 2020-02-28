Pea Fiber Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Pea Fiber Market

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the pea fiber market has been segmented as-

Natural

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end–use industry, the pea fiber market has been segmented as-

Food Industry Bakery Products Breakfast Cereals Meat Products

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Pet Food & Animal Industry

Pea Fiber Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers operating in the global pea fiber market are Vestkorn Milling AS, A&B Ingredients, Roquette Frères Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, Parrheim Foods, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, SunOptra Ingredients Group, J. RETTENMAIER & Söhne Group, among others. Apart from the above mentioned companies, many other manufacturers are showing a keen interest in pea fiber, owing to its wide application in the food and pharmaceutical industries, resulting in high demand for pea fiber over the forecast period.

Pea Fiber Market Opportunities

Due to increasing vegetarian consumers across the globe, the demand for natural as well as organic products is expected to thrive, simultaneously boosting the market growth of pea fiber. The trend of maintaining a good physique is likely to create opportunities for the pea fiber manufacturers to expand their product offerings in the worldwide global pea fiber market. The rise of the vegan food market as well for high protein and nutrition ingredients in sports nutrition and bodybuilding, drives the demand for pea fiber in the market. Pea fiber is also a clean label product. Clean label products are the products having an easily understandable ingredients list. They are healthy, nutritious, and natural and enjoy more demand from consumers, which is propelling the demand for pea fiber in the market. Due to various applications of pea fiber such as dietary, functional, and others, the demand for pea fiber in the market is increasing.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the pea fiber market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type and application.

