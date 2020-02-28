Research report explores the Big Data Market for the forecast period, 2019-2025

Big Data Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Big Data is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Big Data in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Big Data Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

The key driver for the growth of the global big data market is the enormous amount of data being used and generated across all industry verticals. As the demand for smartphones and other devices is rising, there is an increase in the data being stored in them in the form of numbers, texts, graphs, images, videos, audios, and other multi-media formats, thus supplementing the growth of the big data market. Also, numerous companies worldwide are employing big data technologies to gain a competitive advantage over others in the long run.

Big data solutions allow organizations to efficiently manage large data volumes, thus reducing cost. Moreover, these solutions facilitate companies to overcome frauds, reduce errors, and streamline critical business processes. However, the absence of skilled manpower including data scientists and data analysts required to leverage big data capabilities is expected to abstain the market from developing further.

Global Big Data Market: Market Potential

In a recent development, China launched its first national engineering laboratory for big data exchange and distribution technologies. This move will drive the country’s digital economy and assist in competing in the global market. It is also expected to aid the government in regulating distribution and exchange processes. The lab was approved by China’s top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, in February 2017. There are about 13 research centers set up to conduct related research and each center would be led by different institutions, universities, and enterprises.

South Korea has introduced a big data system, which is giving a freeway to scientists around the globe to share their data and findings with the help of ultra-fast Internet connections. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) has joined Pacific Research Platform (PRP), an open platform science project, as a global partner. In collaboration with other academic institutions abroad, KISTI expects to make optimum use of ultra-high speed networks and help Korean scientists make advances in their research and generate more interest in the fields of particle physics, astrophysics, biomedical sciences, earth science, and virtual reality.

Global Big Data Market: Regional Outlook

The growing Internet penetration and expanding smartphone user base have driven the market in North America. This region is likely to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing trend of digitalization in several end-use industries such as medical, retail, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and media and entertainment.

Asia Pacific is another lucrative market for big data and is expected to progress in the coming years. The big data adoption will increase due to improving economic conditions and will thereby augment the number of businesses. Japan, India, and China are emerging countries in Asia Pacific that will offer opportunities for market players over the said period.

Global Big Data Market: Competitive Analysis

Calpont Corporation, Mu Sigma, Cloudera, IBM, Opera Solutions, Oracle Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP), and Splunk Inc. are few of the established players operating in the global big data market. Palantir, Hitachi, Mongo DB, and Gooddata are other key innovators offering comparatively narrower, yet locally-effective distribution and solutions networks in the big data market ecosystem. During the forecast period, the market is likely to be highly competitive with the inclusion of more number of participants.

