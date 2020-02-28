Smart Oilfield Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2025

The global Smart Oilfield market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Oilfield market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Smart Oilfield market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Oilfield market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Oilfield market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE(Baker Hughes)
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
Halliburton Corporation
Honeywell International
Schlumberger Ltd
Accenture
Kongsberg Gruppen
Microseismic
National Oilwell Varco
Paradigm
Pason Systems
Petrolink
Redline Communications Group
Rockwell Automation
Shell
Siemens
Weatherford
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Segment by Application
Onshore
Offshore
Each market player encompassed in the Smart Oilfield market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart Oilfield market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
