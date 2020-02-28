Temperature Monitoring Devices Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2028

The global Temperature Monitoring Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Temperature Monitoring Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Temperature Monitoring Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Temperature Monitoring Devices market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Temperature Monitoring Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The key players covered in this study
3M
GE Healthcare
Draeger
MEDTRONIC
BD
Philips
Medline Industrie
Smiths Medical
Welch Allyn
Measurement Specialties
Circa Scientific
NOVAMED USA
Truer Medical
Med-link Electronics
Rongrui
Exsense
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
General Purpose Temperature Probe
Skin Temperature Probes
Esophageal Stethoscope Temperature Sensor
Foley Catheter Temperature Sensor
Myocardial Temperature Sensor
Tympanic Temperature Sensor
Others
General Purpose Temperature Probe includes esophageal, nasopharyngeal, rectal, etc
Market segment by Application, split into
Operating Room
Emergency Department
Intensive Care Areas
Postanesthesia Care Units
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Each market player encompassed in the Temperature Monitoring Devices market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Temperature Monitoring Devices market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
