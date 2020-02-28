Temperature Monitoring Devices Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2028

The global Temperature Monitoring Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Temperature Monitoring Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Temperature Monitoring Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Temperature Monitoring Devices market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Temperature Monitoring Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The key players covered in this study

3M

GE Healthcare

Draeger

MEDTRONIC

BD

Philips

Medline Industrie

Smiths Medical

Welch Allyn

Measurement Specialties

Circa Scientific

NOVAMED USA

Truer Medical

Med-link Electronics

Rongrui

Exsense

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

General Purpose Temperature Probe

Skin Temperature Probes

Esophageal Stethoscope Temperature Sensor

Foley Catheter Temperature Sensor

Myocardial Temperature Sensor

Tympanic Temperature Sensor

Others

General Purpose Temperature Probe includes esophageal, nasopharyngeal, rectal, etc

Market segment by Application, split into

Operating Room

Emergency Department

Intensive Care Areas

Postanesthesia Care Units

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Each market player encompassed in the Temperature Monitoring Devices market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

