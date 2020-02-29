Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmentation of the global acoustic wave sensor market, on the basis of application, and geography.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market: Segment Analysis

The global acoustic wave sensor (SAW and BAW) market is segmented into two major categories; based on technology, surface acoustic wave sensors and bulk acoustic wave sensors. On the basis of sensing parameter, the market is segmented into temperature, pressure, mass, viscosity, torque, chemical vapor, humidity, and others. The market is also segmented by application into automotive, military and aerospace, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others.

The industrial application segment is expected to be the primary application of the acoustic wave sensors market. Due to their wireless and passive nature, they are well suited for rotating components. With a growing number of applications of these sensors such as emission control, tyre pressure monitoring, and torque measurement –the automotive segment accounts for the second largest application segment.

The healthcare industry is another key emerging segment for the acoustic wave sensors market. The demand for reliable, high performance, and low cost sensors is increasing, thereby leading to the expansion of new technologies such as nanotechnology, and micro technology, offering opportunities like low power consumption, mass production, and miniaturization.

The market is further segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The European region commands the largest share of the global market. Safety related mandates in North America and Europe are also driving the growth of sensors in the automotive industry.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market: Trends and Prospects

The market is driven by factors such as the growing automotive industry. In addition to this, low manufacturing cost is expected to act as driver for the global acoustic wave sensor market. The growing NANO technology applications and wireless connectivity advancements in information technology and telecom sectors is serving as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global acoustic wave sensor market. On the other hand, due to their replaceable nature, the growth of the global acoustic wave sensors market is restricted.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market: Key Players

The key players in the global acoustic wave sensor (SAW and BAW) market include Ceramtec, CTS Corporation, EPCOS, Epson Toyocom, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Raltron Electronics Corporation, Shoulder Electronics Ltd., and Triquint Semiconductor Inc.

