Coke for Electrode Market Better Investment Opportunities Analysis 2019-2025

The global Coke for Electrode market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Coke for Electrode market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Coke for Electrode market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Coke for Electrode market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Coke for Electrode market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Phillips 66
C-Chem
Seadrift Coke
JXTG Holdings
Sumitomo Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical
Indian Oil Company
Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical
Fangda Carbon
Shanxi Jinzhou Group
CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical
Shandong Yida New Material
Sinosteel
Shamokin Carbons
RESORBENT
NSCC
Baosteel Chemical
Tianjin Yunhai Carbon
Jining Carbon
Asbury Carbons
PMC Tech
RuTGERS Group
POSCO
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Tata Steel
SunCoke Energy
United States Steel
ABC Coke
BlueScope
Gujarat NRE Coke
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Petroleum Coke
Pitch Coke
Metallurgical Coke
Needle Coke
Other
Segment by Application
Natural Graphite Electrode
Artificial Graphite Electrode
Carbon Electrode
Each market player encompassed in the Coke for Electrode market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Coke for Electrode market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
