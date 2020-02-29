Crab Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2022

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Crab market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Crab market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

competitive landscape of global crab market include –

Thai Union Group PCL

Maine Lobster Now

J.M. Clayton Seafood Company

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC

Bonamar Corporation

Global Crab Market: Important Evolution Dynamics

Growing popularity of crabmeat has rode on the back of thriving sales of crabs through e-commerce channels. Another important factor that has imparted considerable momentum to the crab market is the presence of robust supply chain. Crab harvesters, food processors, wholesalers, and fishermen are increasingly engaged in consolidating their supply chains so that seafood lovers can get various varieties of carbs at affordable costs. Strides made by online retail formats have also bolstered the attractiveness of the market.

The advent of clean labelling has been a promising development in the crab market. The trend has positively impacted the purchasing decision of consumers. Increasing financial support of governments to fishers and crab harvesters in developed nations has gone a long way in helping uphold the prospects of the global crab market. Further, aggressive promotional activities have benefitted retail contracts in the U.S. so far. That has also played a key role in strengthening the outlook in recent years.

Global Crab Market: Regional Assessment

Of the various regions, North America is likely to come out as one of the key regions with potentially promising avenues. Impetus to the global crab market has come from substantial crab harvesting in parts of the U.S. and Canada, increasingly supported by governments. Proliferating foodservice chains offering crab recipes has also expanded the potential demand in these regions over the past few years. Other promising regional markets could be Asia Pacific and Europe.

