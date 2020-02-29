Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market Regional Data Analysis 2019-2025

The global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Lanxess
Budenheim
Italmatch Chemicals
DowDuPont
Huber Engineered Materials
ICL Industrial Products
RTP Company
Clariant
ISCA UK
Plastics Color Corporation
PMC Polymer Products
R.J. Marshall Company
Albemarle
Ciba
DIC Corporation
Rio Tinto
Royal DSM
Israel Chemicals
Sinochem
Solvay
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Antimony Oxide
Aluminium Trihydrate
Organophosphates
Boron Compounds
Others
Segment by Application
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP)
Glass Reinforced Polymers (GRP)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Thermoset Polyimides
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Acetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)
Epoxies
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
