Gas Meters Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2025

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including ABB, Itron, Inc., APATOR S.A., Badger Meter, Inc., Diehl Foundation & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell Process Solutions, Inc., Zenner, EDMI Limited, and AEM SA. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative gas meters for residential as well as commercial customers in the market. Furthermore, they are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share. For instance, in February 2017, Zenner a prominent gas meter provider, entered into a partnership with Germany based SmartMakers, which provides customers with IoT networks to develop new IoT solutions and add digital products and services to its portfolios.

The gas meters market has been segmented as below:

Global Gas Meters Market, by Technology

Standard Meters

Smart Meters

Global Gas Meters Market, by Type

Diaphragm meter

Rotary meter

Turbine meter

Ultrasonic meter

Others

Global Gas Meters Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Gas Meters Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Gas Meters Market Report

The global Gas Meters market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Gas Meters market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Gas Meters market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.