Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2025

The global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Nondestructive Testing Equipment market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Nondestructive Testing Equipment market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Nondestructive Testing Equipment market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market report on the basis of market players

In global market, the following companies are covered:

General Electric

Olympus

Fujifilm

Eddyfi

Pfinder

Nikon

Ashtead

Sonatest

Bosello High Technology

Magnaflux

Socomore and Zetec

Yxlon

Mistras

Market Segment by Product Type

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Others (Thermography Testing, Acoustic Emission, Terahertz Imaging, and Infrared Testing)

Market Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Energy & power

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & transportation

Infrastructure

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

