Perfumes Market Size Includes Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2019-2025

Perfumes Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Perfumes industry with a focus on the Global market.

The key points of the Perfumes Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Perfumes industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Perfumes industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Perfumes industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Perfumes Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Perfumes are included:

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau de Cologne

Eau Fraiche

By Demographics

Men’s Perfume

Women’s Perfume

Unisex Perfume

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Physical Retail

Modern Trade Stores

Departmental Stores

Flagship Stores

Drugstores

By Ingredient Type

Natural

Synthetic

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Eau Fraiche product type segment expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period

Eau Fraiche segment revenue is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period, which is mainly attributed to the absence of alcohol content in this type of perfume. The latest trend among key players in the perfume industry is to create Eau Fraiche versions of their popular fragrances. The Eau de Parfum segment is estimated to account for the largest market value share of 52.0% by 2016 end.

Unisex Perfume demographics segment expected to project a higher growth rate over the forecast period

The Unisex Perfume segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The rise in the number of product launches of unsex perfumes by major players and increasing sales in the APEJ region is anticipated to drive the market in this segment. The Men’s Perfume segment is expected to account for 34.9% value share by 2016 end and is also expected to register a high CAGR owing to the increasing acceptance of beauty products targeting men.

Online Retail distribution channel segment expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period

The Online Retail segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period and is anticipated to be the most attractive segment in terms of CAGR. Global players are entering into partnerships with e-commerce players to capitalise on this highly lucrative sales channel. The Physical Retail segment is estimated to account for the highest market share by 2016 end and will continue to dominate the global perfumes market over the forecast period.

Natural ingredient type segment estimated to project a higher growth rate over the forecast period

The Natural segment is estimated to account for 18.9% value share by 2016 end and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Growing consumer concerns towards the use of synthetic chemicals in perfumes are forcing perfume manufacturers to shift from synthetic to natural ingredients, which in turn fuels the growth of the Natural segment.

MEA, Latin America, and Eastern Europe perfume markets are projected to expand significantly in terms of value and volume

In terms of value, the Western Europe market accounts for the maximum revenue share of the global perfumes market followed by North America. The Western Europe perfumes market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. The APEJ perfumes market is expected to register a significant CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, due to an expansion by top market players in the region.

Leading market players are adopting digital marketing strategies to reach a wider customer base

Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH, Coty Inc., L’Oreal International, Elizabeth Arden Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Puig, Perfumania Holdings Inc., Avon Products Inc., and Hermes are some of the top companies operating in the global perfumes market. The beauty and personal care products industry has witnessed major modifications over the past decade, making perfumes a future business perspective for entrepreneurs. Major players manufacturing perfumes are strategically investing in expansion in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions, where the per capita perfume consumption is high.

