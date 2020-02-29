Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2025

In 2029, the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Based on product type, global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market has been segmented into corticosteroids, emollients, capsacin cream, antihistamines and others. Amongst them, the antihistamines segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period for the prurigo nodularis treatment market. Capsacin cream segment is expected to register the market share of 49.2% for prurigo nodularis treatment market in 2028.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Distribution channel of prurigo nodularis treatment covered in this report include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment contributed the leading shares, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period for prurigo nodularis treatment market. Next to retail pharmacies segment, hospital pharmacies segment also anticipated to occupy the significant market share over the forecast period for prurigo nodularis treatment.

Key Regions

Geographically, global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market has been segmented into eight major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan (APEJ), China, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Globally, in terms of revenue, Western Europe has been estimated to account for the highest share in global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market with approximately 40%-45% in 2017 end. Meanwhile, revenue from the market in Middle-East & Africa is expected to expand at the significant CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

However, matured markets such as North America and Western Europe are expected to witness a modest growth in market share due to maturation of the prurigo nodularis treatment market.

Competitive Landscape

Market for prurigo nodularis treatment is highly consolidated with many players’ operating in global market. Some of the key players identified in global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market are Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and others. Companies in the global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market are focusing on strategic alliances such as strategic agreements, collaborations, rising research and development activities, new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to sustain in the overall competition in the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market.

