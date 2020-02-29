Satellite Manufacturing to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2025

Satellite Manufacturing Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Satellite Manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Satellite Manufacturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Satellite Manufacturing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Trends and Opportunities

Several factors are aiding the expansion of the global satellite manufacturing market, the primary driver being the rising demand and application of commercial satellites. The increasing penetration worldwide, coupled with the exceptionally rising number of wireless connectivity uses and users, is further supporting growth of the global satellite manufacturing market. Other major driver of the market is the rising demand from defense sector.

Despite witnessing exponential growth, the global satellite manufacturing market is mired by several challenges. For instance, leading market players are struggling with the decreasing government investment. The economic slowdown witnessed across major economies around the world also had an adverse impact on the market. Another big challenge that is inevitable to create bottleneck is the need to impose space debris as per regulations.

Nevertheless, experts foretell that the global satellite manufacturing market is likely to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, the increasing demand for high power and HTS due to the expanding internet connectivity will create significant opportunities for the market’s growth.

Global Satellite Manufacturing Market: Regional Outlook

Among the regions exhibiting the most lucrative opportunities, the Americas will enjoy dominance in the market as per recent researches. As major markets such as Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the U.S. are domiciled in the region, which also boasts sophisticated infrastructure and high participation in space programs, the leading companies will focus more on capitalizing on opportunities existing therein. In addition, SpaceX and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which hold credit of major innovations in the satellite manufacturing market are located in the U.S. This explains the dominance of the Americas in the global market.

However, in the forthcoming years, the market is also expected to witness rising opportunities in Europe and across the emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Global Satellite Manufacturing Market: Vendor Landscape

The global satellite manufacturing market has significantly benefited from business strategies adopted by the leading companies such as APCO Technologies SA., Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corp., Indian Space Research Organization, Orbital Sciences Corp., and Thales Group. In order to gauge the competition prevailing in the global satellite manufacturing market, the report therefore profiles some of the leading companies operating therein. In this section, it covers information pertaining to the company’s financial report, product portfolio, recent mergers and acquisitions, and business strategies that prove to be most successful.

SWOT analysis is also conducted on the companies profiled to study their strengths and weaknesses. The analysis also helps in the determination of potential threats and opportunities that these companies are likely to witness over the course report’s forecast period.

