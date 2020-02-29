Trends in Manufacturing Innovation in Conversational AI Market

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Conversational AI market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Conversational AI market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Growth Dynamics

Rising Demand for AI-powered Customer Support Services to Boost Market’s Growth

The biggest strength of conversational AI lies in their potentiality to carry out human-like conversations. Conversational AI interfaces help people in finding places to eat, looking for gift recommendations, checking status of order, and also the ways for resolving a problem associated with the recently brought products. Due to all such advantages, conversational AI is becoming more ubiquitous day by day. Such factors are boosting the global conversational AI market. Along with this, rising demand for AI-powered customer support services, and growing need for Omni-channel deployment are also fueling growth in the global conversational AI market.

Furthermore, rising demand for easy-to-use, scalable, and cost-effective conversational AI solutions from various organizations, and growing need for reducing chatbot development cost are the factors majorly propelling expansion in the global conversational AI market. Along with all these, rapid proliferation rate of human-machine interactions in natural languages, rising need for efficient regular messaging, and growing demand for voice assistants are also fueling growth in the global conversational AI market.

Poor Communication Quality May Hinder Market’s Growth

High costs of the products, risk associated with malfunctioning electronic devices, and poor communication quality are the major challenges in the global conversational AI market which are hampering growth of the market. Nonetheless, such deterrents may not impact the momentum expected in the global conversational AI market in the near term.

Global Conversational AI Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global conversational AI market as the region has seen rapid technological advancements. Rising investments for enhancing AI and ML technologies, rapid adoption of conversational AI, and increasing governments’ investments on AI-based technologies are also responsible for fueling growth in the conversational AI market I this region.

