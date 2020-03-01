Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2025

The Anti-Money Laundering Software market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Anti-Money Laundering Software market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Market- Segmentation

The global anti-money laundering software market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user type, solution type, deployment type, and region. By product type, the segment includes transaction monitoring systems, customer identity management systems, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Systems, and compliance management software.

Based on the end-user type, the market segment includes retail banking, corporate banking, private banking, investment banking, asset management, insurance, multiple banking services, legal service providers, and other end-users.

On the basis of solution type, the market includes transactional monitoring, KYC (Know Your Customer), fraud, risk & compliance management, watch-list screening, data warehouse management, analytics and visualization, alert management and reporting, case management, and other solutions. By deployment type, the segment includes cloud-based and on-premise.

The global anti-money laundering software market based on geography is divided into North America, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the leading companies in the global anti-money laundering software market such as Fiserv, Inc., Accenture Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Opentext, Oracle Corp, Experian, FICO TONBELLER, EastNets, Ascent Technology Consulting, Trulioo., ACI Worldwide, Inc., BAE Systems, NICE, Verafin Inc., Siron, and NameScan, a member of the Neurocom group.

Objectives of the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Anti-Money Laundering Software market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Anti-Money Laundering Software market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

