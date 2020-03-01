Auto Injector Market 2019 Massive Growth, Size, Industry Share, Trends Analysis, End Users Industries and Forecast Report to 2024

The global Auto Injector market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Auto Injector market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Auto Injector market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Auto Injector across various industries.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Antares Pharma, Inc.
Biogen Idec
Mylan, Inc.
Novartis International AG
Sanofi
Owen Mumford
Scandinavian Health Ltd (SHL)
Unilife Corporation
Ypsomed Holding AG
Aptargroup
Bespak(Consort Medical
Janssen Biotech
Genentech
Meridian Medical Technologies
Medeca Pharma AB
Kaleo, Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Disposable Auto-Injectors
Reusable Auto-Injectors
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
The Auto Injector market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
