Automotive Heated/Cooled Seats Market Outlook 2019-2025: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

In Depth Study of the Automotive Heated/Cooled Seats Market

Industry Segments Covered from the Automotive Heated/Cooled Seats Market

And, the YoY growth, market share, growth potential Market price of each of these segments and sub-segments is included from the accounts.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global automotive heated/cooled seats market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Magna International Inc.

Lear Corporation

Continental AG

Faurecia SA

Gentherm Incorporated

Kongsberg Automotive ASA

Recitel NV/SA

Adient plc

Global Automotive Heated/Cooled Seats Market, by Component

Electronic Control Unit

Seat Ventilation System

Seat Heating System

Others

Global Automotive Heated/Cooled Seats Market, by Material

Leather

Cloth

Others

Global Automotive Heated/Cooled Seats Market, by heating element

Copper

Aluminum

Others

Global Automotive Heated/Cooled Seats Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Motorcycles

Global Automotive Heated/Cooled Seats Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Heated/Cooled Seats Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



