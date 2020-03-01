Candle Market Growth and Future Prospects Analyzed

In 2029, the Candle market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Candle market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Candle market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the global candle market include Vollmar GMBH, Baltic Candles Ltd, Bolsius International BV, Delsbo Candle AB, Duni AB, Hansa Candle AS, KORONA Candles S.A., Ceras Roura, Contract Candles Ltd, and Candle Scandinavia Group AB etc.

The global candle market has been segmented as follows:

Candle Market, by Type

Tea Lights

Votive

Pillars

Birthday Candle

Cartridge Candle

Wax Filled Container Candles

Others

Candle Market, by Raw Material

Beeswax

Stearin

Paraffin Wax

Rapeseed Wax

Palm Wax

Soy Wax

Others

Global Candle Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Candle Market Report

The global Candle market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Candle market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Candle market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.