Door Hardware Market Revenue and Value Chain 2019-2025

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Door Hardware market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Door Hardware is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Door Hardware market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Door Hardware market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Door Hardware market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Door Hardware industry.

Door Hardware Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Door Hardware market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Door Hardware Market:

The key players covered in this study

ASSA ABLOY

Hafele

Roto Frank

dormakaba

Siegenia-aubi

Spectrum Brands

Knape and Vogt

Andersen

Tyman plc

KIN LONG Company

Richelieu Inc.

Klein

Allegion

Richards-Wilcox

Marvin Windows & Doors

ABP Beyerle GmbH

SAVIO

L.E. Johnson Products Inc

Masco Corporation

Unison Hardware

INTERSTEEL

Cal-Royal

Hampton

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware

PVC Door Hardware

Wood Door Hardware

Glass Door Hardware

In 2018, Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware accounted for a major share of 44% in the global Door Hardware market. And this product segment is poised to reach 4201.56 M USD by 2025 from 2917.71 M USD in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

In Door Hardware market, Commercial segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 7370.65 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Door Hardware will be promising in the Commercial field in the next couple of years.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

