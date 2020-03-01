Ophthalmic Lasers Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2019-2025

The global Ophthalmic Lasers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ophthalmic Lasers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Ophthalmic Lasers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ophthalmic Lasers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ophthalmic Lasers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market segmentation

By Product Type

Photo-coagulation Lasers

Photo-disruption Lasers

Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty

By Disease Type

Diabetic Retinopathy

Glaucoma Surgery

Cataract Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Ophthalmic Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty product type segment to account for highest market share by 2016 end

The Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share of 46.6% of the global ophthalmic lasers market by 2016 end. The Photo-coagulation Lasers segment is expected to hold the second highest market share of the global ophthalmic lasers market by 2016 end. The Photo-coagulation Lasers segment is expected to witness relatively higher growth rates in the global ophthalmic lasers market over the forecast period.

Glaucoma Surgery disease type segment estimated to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period

In terms of revenue share, the Glaucoma Surgery segment dominated the global ophthalmic lasers market in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5.5% between 2016 and 2026. The Diabetic Retinopathy segment is anticipated to double in value by 2026 as compared to 2016.

Ophthalmic Clinics end user segment expected to be the most lucrative segment throughout the forecast period

The Ophthalmic Clinics segment was valued at US$ 188.6 Mn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 197.1 Mn by 2016 end, with a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.5%. The Ambulatory Surgical Centres segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue

In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2016 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Western Europe is estimated to account for the second highest market share in the global ophthalmic lasers market in 2016. The APEJ ophthalmic lasers market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Key market players are investing significantly in R&D initiatives to provide innovative ophthalmic solutions

Some key players operating in the global ophthalmic lasers market are Ellex Medical PTY Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, ZEISS International, NIDEK CO. LTD., Novartis AG, Topcon Corporation, and Quantel SA. Top market companies are focussing on developing new technologies to aid in seamless ophthalmic surgeries and are looking to penetrate new and emerging markets through strategic acquisitions. Lumenis Ltd. held the maximum market share of 14.5% in 2015 in the global ophthalmic lasers market owing to a wide range of well-established products. Ellex Medical PTY Ltd. held the second highest market share, accounting for approximately 14.4% of the global ophthalmic lasers market. IRIDEX Corporation held the third highest market share of 14.3% in 2015.

Each market player encompassed in the Ophthalmic Lasers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Ophthalmic Lasers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

