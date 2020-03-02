3D Metrology Market Pricing Analysis by 2017 – 2025

3D Metrology Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for 3D Metrology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the 3D Metrology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
3D Metrology Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Segmentation
The 3D metrology market can be bifurcated on the basis of:
- Offering
- Product
- Application
- End-user Industry
- Geography
3D Metrology Market Segmentation – By Offering
Depending on the offering, the 3D metrology market can be segmented into:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- After-sales Services
- Software As A Service
- Storage As A Service
- Measurement Service
3D Metrology Market Segmentation – By Product
- Coordinate Measuring Machine
- Bridge CMM
- Gantry CMM
- Horizontal Arm CMM
- Cantilever CMM
- Articulated Arm CMM
- Optical Digitizer and Scanner
- 3D Laser Scanner
- Structured Light Scanner
- Laser Tracker
- Video Measuring System
- Vision System
- Measuring Microscope
- Optical Comparator
- Multisensor Measuring System
- Automated Optical Inspection
- Form Measurement
3D Metrology Market Segmentation – Application
Based on the application, the 3D metrology market can be classified into:
- Quality Control and Inspection
- Reverse Engineering
- Virtual Simulation
- Other Applications
3D Metrology Market Segmentation – End-User Industry
Depending on the end-user industry, the 3D metrology market can be segmented into:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Aircraft Components
- Defense
- Space Exploration
- Automotive
- Automotive Design and Styling
- Pilot Plant Metrology
- Automotive Component Inspection
- Others
- Architecture and Construction
- Medical
- Orthopedics and Prosthetics
- Medical Devices
- Dental
- Electronics
- Energy and Power
- Turbines
- Solar Panel
- Heavy Machinery Industry
- Mining
- Others
