Antibody Production Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2025

competitive landscape of the global antibody production market has been discussed wherein the major growth strategies of the market players, their market shares and product portfolios have been discussed. The analysts have leveraged the Porter’s Five Force analysis for the same.

Global Antibody Production Market: Trends & Opportunities

The productivity of cell cultures has multiplied manifold over the past decade, leading to process optimization and enhanced process efficiency. In addition to leveling up the process and cost efficiencies, reduction of time required in the development of processes is being addressed by several players. A number of researchers and scientists have been working on the development of therapeutic treatments for major diseases afflicting people worldwide, including cancer.

The key challenges faced by the market are increasing cost and time pressures. The lower number of commercially available antibody drugs and their high costs might also restrict the growth of the global antibody production market.

The report segments the types of antibody production into polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies. The monoclonal antibodies are further divided into chimeric, murine, and humanized antibodies. By application, transplantation, rheumatology, cardiology, gastroenterology, infection, and oncology or hematology are the major segments of the global market for antibody production.

Global Antibody Production Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global antibody production market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to emerge as the dominant regional market thanks to the greater advances in the field of research on antibodies initiated by a number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms. Europe is expected to surface at the second-most position due to the presence of numerous leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that are displaying high demand for antibody drug conjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes.

Asia Pacific is likely to claim a major share in the global market for antibody production over the next few years. The growing demand for cost effective therapeutic treatments for chronic disorders in the emerging markets of India and China is accelerating the expansion of the antibody production market in this region. The growing number of research initiatives and expanding patient base have been propelling the growth of this region.

Companies mentioned in the research report

GeneTex, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Genentech, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, GE Healthcare, Abcam plc, Merck Millipore, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the global antibody production market.

Key segments of the Global Antibody Production Market

Global Antibody Production Market, by Type

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Polyclonal Antibodies

Global Antibody Production Market, by Application

Gastroenterology

Rheumatology

Infection

Cardiology

Haematology/Oncology

Transplantation

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

