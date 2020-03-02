Chocolate Confectionery Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2017 – 2025

Global Chocolate Confectionery Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Chocolate Confectionery market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Chocolate Confectionery market report covers the key segments, such as

Segmentation

Based on the product types, the chocolate confectionery market is segmented into,

Dark Chocolate Confectionery Semi-sweet Chocolate Bitter Chocolate Other Dark Chocolates

Milk Chocolate Confectionery

White Chocolate Confectionery

Organic Chocolate Confectionery

Nut Chocolate Confectionery

Chocolate Creams

Based on the end products, the chocolate confectionery market is segmented into

Chocolate with Toys

Countlines

Chocolate Lollipops

Straightlines

Bagged Selflines/Softlines

Novelties

Boxed

Seasonal Chocolates

Molded Bars & Tablets

Alfajores

Others

Based on distribution channels, the chocolate confectionery market is segmented into

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Club Stores

Drug Stores

Confectionery Specialists/Shops

Online Retail

Discounters/Dollar Stores

Independent Small Grocers

Health and Beauty Retailers

Other Distribution Channels

