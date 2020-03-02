Clarified Juice Concentrate Market – Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2018 – 2026

As per a report Market-research, the Clarified Juice Concentrate economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global clarified juice concentrate market has been segmented as –

Natural Clarified Juice Concentrate

Organic Clarified Juice Concentrate

Conventional Clarified Juice Concentrate

On the basis of product type, the global clarified juice concentrate market has been segmented as –

Clarified Fruit Juice Concentrate Guava Mango Orange Mango Grapefruit Others

Clarified Vegetable Juice Concentrate Carrot Sweet potato Red Beet Others



On the basis of application, the global clarified juice concentrate market has been segmented as –

Beverages Industry

Baker Industry

Dairy and Dessert

Salad Dressing

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global clarified juice concentrate market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Retaining Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Fruit and Drink Specialty Stores Others Online



Global Clarified Juice Concentrate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global clarified juice concentrate market are Kanegrade Ltd, Northwest Naturals, Encore Fruit Marketing, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, BMT Weiser LLC, Tricom Fruit Products Limited, Milne Fruit Products, Ventura Coastal, LLC, Sleaford Quality Foods, FLINGO FOODS AND AGRO P. LTD., Moleva, S.A., Milne Fruit Products and others. Manufacturers of clarified juice concentrate are focusing on launching new products in the market place with different flavors in order to attract consumers and increase their indulgence thus positively influencing the global clarified juice concentrate market.

Key Developments in the Clarified Juice Concentrate Market

In 2017, Milne Fruit Products, Inc. and Naturex S.A, which is a France based manufacturer of specialty plant-based natural ingredients signed an agreement with n effort company signed a collaborative agreement to develop and commercialize Concord grape extracts . Concord grape is a North American fruit which is rich in polyphenols.

and which is a France based manufacturer of specialty plant-based natural ingredients signed an agreement with n effort company signed a collaborative agreement to develop and commercialize . Concord grape is a North American fruit which is rich in polyphenols. In 2017, Klaus Böcker GmbH which is a manufacturer of fruit juices, fruit purees, concentrates, and other products across the Europe expanded its product line by launching clarified grapefruit juice concentrate 58° Brix.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Fruits and vegetables account for a significant proportion of micronutrient such as potassium, magnesium, folate and other essential nutrients, thus, leading to their greater consumption among consumers. Germany, France, Spain, Italy are one of the top consumers of fruit juices in Europe attributable to increasing consumption consumer interest in healthy beverages and significant innovation in chilled juices. All these factors will deliver significant revenue opportunity in the global market for clarified juice concentrate in the near term. Furthermore, increasing number of product launches, availability of clarified juice concentrate in various flavors and its widespread application across several industrial areas is expected to benefit the market for clarified juice concentrate in the near term.

