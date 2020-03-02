Cold-pressed Juices Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2017 – 2025

Cold-pressed Juices Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cold-pressed Juices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cold-pressed Juices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cold-pressed Juices Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Growth Dynamics

The growing inclination of consumers toward extraction methods that retain the essential vitamins and minerals is a key factor underpinning the steady evolution of the global cold-pressed juices market. Growing availability of cold-pressed juice brands for grocery stores and health stores is a key factor bolstering the expansion of the cold-pressed juices market.

Increasing popularity of clean-labeled cold-presses juices have created new avenues in developing markets. Several juice manufacturers tapping into new potential have started leveraging the attractiveness of cold-pressed juices to gain a competitive edge in the cold-pressed juices market.

Consumers in developing and developed regions are adopting healthier nutrition options, which is a crucial factor boosting the cold-pressed juices market. They are thus increasingly demanding juices with loads of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This has led to an extensive demand for cold-pressed juices made of vegetables.

Global Cold-pressed Juices Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regions in the global cold-pressed juices market could be Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North America. Of these, North America has shown vast potential, propelled by rising demand for more nutritious beverages. Increasing awareness about clean labelling for beverages in the regional population is also bolstering revenues. On the other hand, Asia Pacific in recent years has shown vast propensity of growth in the global cold-pressed juices market.

