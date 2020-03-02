Eyelid Surgery Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2017 – 2025

Global Eyelid Surgery Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Eyelid Surgery market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

The global Eyelid Surgery market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Key drivers, restraints, strength, and weakness all are thoroughly discussed and steps taken by the players to overcome relating these factors are also systematically presented in the report. Additionally, information about the market competition and strategies used by the leading players along with regional growth factors are also mentioned in the report.

Global Eyelid Surgery Market: Notable Developments

Players operating in the global eyelid surgery market are expected to witness high growth opportunities in the coming years due to rising preference for facial surgeries across the globe. Leading players in this market are also aiming to provide better and reliable services to increase their credibility among blepharoplasty patients. They are also establishing association with hospitals and clinics due to the presence of highly experienced and specifically trained personal that are available in here that perform cosmetic procedures.

Prominent players contributing in the eyelid surgery market that are thoroughly analyzed in this report include USA Plastic Surgery, Stanford Health Care, Montenegro Clinic of Plastic Surgery, Shoyukai, and London Bridge Plastic Surgery. Major opportunities for the players are arising from Asian countries because importance given to physical appearance is significantly high in countries such as China, Korea, Japan, and few others. Studies have shown that in 2018, nearly 206,529 procedures were performed across the globe. Thus, with rising number of these surgeries and specifically for eyelid surgery or blepharoplasty in Asia Pacific is creating numerous opportunity for growth for players.

Global Eyelid Surgery Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major driving factors increasing growth in the global eyelid surgery market include:

Factors associated with age, culture, and economics has vastly influenced people for getting cosmetic surgeries. Therefore, preference for eyelid surgery has also increased massively among the masses.

Rising trend cosmetic surgery through vast social media presence and music video such as K-pop girl band SixBomb that revealed their appearance after the surgery has also convinced many to get their eyelid surgery, especially among South Korean women.

Rising use of non-surgical technologies that are used for eyelid surgery by surgeons has also boosted growth in the eyelid surgery market. Non-surgical technologies have various advantages over traditional surgical techniques. These technologies do not require anesthetization and long recovery time as compared to conventional surgeries.

Global Eyelid Surgery Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America stands out in the global eyelid surgery market due to easy accessibility to improved facilities and high preference for cosmetic surgeries. Rapid adoption of innovative devices and techniques further accelerated growth in North America eyelid surgery market. Asia Pacific on the other hand, is projected to contribute substantially in the growth of the eyelid surgery market, as the preference for cosmetic surgery has increased drastically in this region. People in Japan, South Korea, China, and India are willing to invest in facial surgeries. Moreover, in some countries high importance is given to physical appearance for which facial surgeries have gained huge traction. Social conception associated with cosmetic surgeries has also changed over the period, which has further benefited growth in Asia Pacific eyelid surgery market.

The global eyelid surgery market has been segmented as below:

Procedure Type

Upper Eyelid Surgery

Lower Eyelid Surgery

End-Use

Clinics

Surgery Centers

Hospitals

