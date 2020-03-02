Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2027

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Increasing ticket prices hampering the market for family/indoor entertainment centres in North America

The North America region is currently facing stagnation in terms of income of the middle class population. This is expected to affect consumer spending on family entertainment centres. Ticket prices of entertainment centres is increasing constantly owing to various economic factors. Ticket prices also vary based on the location of the family entertainment centres, which is another factor hampering revenue growth of the FEC market over the forecast period.

Customer retention is becoming a challenging task for family entertainment centres

Family entertainment centres are facing challenges in attracting visitors on a repeating basis. Entertainment centres face this problem because they cannot make changes in their offerings constantly and immediately. This is due to significant investment required in changing the offerings. Also, FECs are unable change or set up new rides because of land and cost constraints. This is a major challenge responsible for significantly limiting revenue growth of FECs in the long run.

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment by FEC Type

In terms of value, the arcade studios segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global family/indoor entertainment centres market during the assessment period. VR gaming zones are expected to register moderate y-o-y growth rate throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the VR gaming zones segment is expected to register a CAGR of 15.9% during the assessment period. In 2017, the arcade studios segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,081.9 Mn and is expected to witness a steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the period of forecast.With an increasing number of malls in various cities of North America, consumers visit these malls on weekends, usually for shopping and spending time at restaurants. The presence of entertainment centres at these malls allows customers to spend quality time with their family and friends, while playing games and other indoor sports. Hence, entertainment centres are becoming favourite hangout places for families with a combination of shopping, eating, and play area. Family entertainment centres are attracting families in large numbers, which is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market.

Global Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

