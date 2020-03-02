Global Omega 3 Supplements Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Restraints Forecast 2018 – 2028

Global Omega 3 Supplements Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Omega 3 Supplements market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Omega 3 Supplements are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Omega 3 Supplements market.

The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Key Trends

The prime driver for the global omega 3 supplements market is the growing health-conscious demographic across developed economies, which has led to rising awareness about the benefits of regular consumption of food supplements. The high prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle among urban consumer has also helped the global omega 3 supplements market. Sedentary lifestyles are associated several cardiovascular and respiratory problems. The protective effect provided by omega 3 supplements against damage to the cardiovascular system and vascular system is likely to drive demand from the global omega 3 supplements market in the coming years.

Rising awareness regarding the immense benefits of the addition of omega 3 fatty acids in the diet of infants is likely to be a key driver for the global omega 3 supplements market in the coming years. The field of infant care has advanced and expanded rapidly in the past few decades hand in hand with the growing database about infant care. The growing acknowledgment of the benefits of omega 3 supplements in ensuring healthy growth of infants has been a key part of this movement and is likely to benefit the global omega 3 supplements market handsomely in the coming years.

On the other hand, the rising threat posed by water pollution has led to an inevitable pricing rise in the global omega 3 supplements market, as fish that comprise the primary source of omega 3 fatty acids now require extensive purification procedures to extract omega 3 compounds. However, many players in the global omega 3 supplements market have successfully responded to these developments by switching to krill-based or plant-based extraction of omega 3 fatty acids, which is likely to ensure steady growth of the global omega 3 supplements market in the coming years.

Global Omega 3 Supplements Market: Market Potential

Omega 3 fatty acids are among the latest in a long line of ‘superfoods’ whose claimed benefits have needed to be kept in check by consistent scientific assessment. As a result, they have been part of several research projects aimed at discovering their association with a variety of conditions.

In May 2017, researchers discovered omega 3 fatty acids have a protective effect against dry eyes and help avert conditions that can cause the tear glands or ducts to malfunction. While this may seem negligible, the rising threat of air pollution is likely to make ocular disorders a common occurrence across the world in the coming years, enabling steady demand from the global omega 3 supplements market.

The rising research into the benefits of omega 3 fatty acids in preventing dementia and a range of other neurodegenerative disorders is also likely to benefit the global omega 3 supplements market in the coming years.

Global Omega 3 Supplements Market: Geographical Dynamics

The global omega 3 supplements market is likely to be dominated by North America in the coming years. The firm establishment of promising medical research avenues is a key driver for the North America omega 3 supplements market, as the utilization of omega 3 fatty acids in the treatment of diverse conditions is a key driver for the global omega 3 supplements market. Europe is also likely to retain a key role in the global omega 3 supplements market in the coming years, while Asia Pacific is expected to benefit the omega 3 supplements market due to the rising awareness about the medical benefits of omega 3 fatty acids.

Global Omega 3 Supplements Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global omega 3 supplements market is likely to remain highly competitive in the coming years due to the steady availability of lucrative opportunities. Key players in the omega 3 supplements market include Nordic Naturals Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Green Pasture Products Inc., Nutrigold Inc., Pharmavite LLC, Natrol LLC, Ascenta Health, and OmegaBrite.

