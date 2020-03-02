Growth of Innovations in Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos Market by Major Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

In 2029, the Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos market report

The report examines each Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

Summary

Netherlands Cigars and Cigarillos, 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends into Netherlands tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

The Netherlands is one of Europe’s most important markets for tobacco products. Nevertheless, sales are falling.

Despite the cigar market in the Netherlands being well developed, volumes are around 30% of the level in 2009.

Scope

– Cigars and Cigarillos took 4% of sales in the overall Dutch tobacco products market in 2019.

– Per Capita consumption has been in decline since 2015

– Imports of cigar and cigarillo products into the Netherlands in 2019 continued to outnumber exports

