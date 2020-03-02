Hair Bond Multiplier Market Competition, Value chain Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2024

According to a report published by TMR market, the Hair Bond Multiplier economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Hair Bond Multiplier segmented on the basis of application, by end use, by sales channel and region. On the basis of application, it is segmented as hair coloring and hair treatment. The hair bond multiplier finds a slightly higher use in the hair coloring segment and it represents a more attractive segment for Hair bond multiplier market with potential segmental growth opportunities when compared to the hair treatment segment.

On the basis of end use, the Hair Bond Multiplier market is segmented as; salon, spa, and personal use. Of these, the demand for hair bond multiplier is high across the salon segment with rising demand in this segment. This is followed by spa and personal use segments.

On the basis of sales channel, the Hair Bond Multiplier market can be segmented as direct sales and indirect/ retail sales. The Indirect/retail sales channel can be further segmented into modern trade, distributors/wholesalers, health & beauty stores and online retailers. With distributors/wholesalers and health and beauty stores being the prominent retail channels the sales of Hair bond multiplier through indirect/retail sales channel is higher compared to the direct sales.

On the basis of region, the Hair Bond Multiplier market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Alarming levels of pollution and extensive chemical utilization in cosmetics and hair styling products resulted in the increasing issues of hair damage specifically in the geographies with higher urban population levels such as North America, Europe, and Australia.

The rising trend of individualism is boosting up across the personal care market including hair care sector. Individuals across the urban location are interested in spending of hair care such as hair modification, perming and hair relaxers, hair treatment therapies, hair coloring, hair conditioning, hair sprays, gels and serum and other salon hair care processes. Moreover, with a motive to increase customer base, the hair care product manufacturing companies are tying up with salon chains, collaborating with celebrity hair stylists and celebrities. This will affect the sales of brands and will positively impact the growth of the market and all these activities attract new consumers and expanding the existing consumer base. Owing to the fewer number of players dealing with hair bond multipliers and its revolutionary effects on hair after treatment, hair bond multipliers are quite expensive as compared to other hair repairing products present in the market.

Variety of Hair Bond Multiplier has been formulated by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing Hair Bond Multiplier products in market include; L’Oréal S.A., Olaplex LLC., Croda International Plc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Keune Haircosmetics Manufacturing B.V., Lakmé Lever Private Limited, Earthly Body, Inc., Kao Salon among others.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

