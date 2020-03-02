Latest Innovations in Advanced Skilled Nursing Care Services Market that will Drive the Growth of Industry

According to a recent report General market trends, the Skilled Nursing Care Services economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Skilled Nursing Care Services market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Global Skilled Nursing Care Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

A substantial increase in the geriatric population across the globe has strengthened the demand for skilled nursing care services worldwide. The increasing number of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s along with high incidence of dementia, a common form of Alzheimer’s, is one of the key factors fuelling the growth of global skilled nursing care services market. On a global scale, around 47.5 million people suffer from dementia, and 7.7 million new cases are reported each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Moreover, ongoing research shows that an increase in conditions such as diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure, and other lifestyle factors has led to an increased incidence of Alzheimer’s, thereby driving the market for skilled nursing care services. On the contrary, high costs of skilled nursing care services, along with low acceptance of these services have been restraining the market.

Global Skilled Nursing Care Services Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the key segments of the global skilled nursing care services market. North America holds the foremost position in the global skilled nursing care services market as an increased awareness about the significance of skilled nursing care services, infrastructural development, provision of reimbursement coverage, and a well-defined regulatory framework are driving the market’s growth. On account of the rising prevalence of diseases, the U.S. is the leading country in the North America market. Europe ranks second in the regional segment because of high healthcare expenditure coupled with elevated sense of awareness about these services.

It is expected that Asia Pacific will exhibit immense opportunities, with countries such as China, India, and Japan at the top. China and India has the largest geriatric population pool in the world. Furthermore, favorable factors such as beneficial government policies, an increase in disposable incomes of people, and improved healthcare facilities are stepping the growth up in these regions. The growth of medical tourism in Asia Pacific will also benefit the market for skilled nursing care services. The institution of joint family, on the other hand, along with social stigma regarding nursing homes, will be some of the major challenges faced by the global skilled nursing care services market. In the Rest of the World region, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico will witness phenomenal growth. The African countries, on the other hand, will display a sluggish rate of growth due to unfavorable economic conditions in the region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players operating in the global skilled nursing care services market are Lincare, Inc., Apria Healthcare Group Inc., Golden Living, Emeritus Corporation, Genesis Healthcare., Sunrise Senior Living Inc., Sun Healthcare Group Inc., Gentiva, Life Care Centers of America, Atria, Brookdale Senior Living, and Extendicare, Inc.

Global Skilled Nursing Care Services Market, By Type of Connectivity–

Connected to hospital

Connected to assisted living community

Connected to both hospital and assisted living community

Freestanding

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

