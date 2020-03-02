Liquid Biopsy Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Liquid Biopsy Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Liquid Biopsy .

This report studies the global market size of Liquid Biopsy , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Liquid Biopsy Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Liquid Biopsy history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Liquid Biopsy market, the following companies are covered:

companies profiled in the report include Biocept, Inc., MDxHealth, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., and Illumina, Inc.

The global liquid biopsy market has been segmented as follows:

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application

Oncology

NIPT

Transplant Diagnostics

Others

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

Free Nucleic Acid

Extracellular vesicles/Exosomes

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Liquid Biopsy product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Liquid Biopsy , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Liquid Biopsy in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Liquid Biopsy competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Liquid Biopsy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Liquid Biopsy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Liquid Biopsy sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.