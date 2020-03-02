Machine Safety Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain

Machine Safety Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Machine Safety industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Machine Safety manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Machine Safety market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Machine Safety Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Machine Safety industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Machine Safety industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Machine Safety industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Machine Safety Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Machine Safety are included:

the demand for machine safety products such as emergency stop controls, pressure sensing safety sensors, and other machine safety devices have suddenly increased and thus the growth of the market is also expected to increase in various end use industries.

Automotive segment accounts for comparatively higher revenue share and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period

With nearly 20% market share, automotive segment is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the automotive segment is projected to be the most attractive one in the global machine safety market during the forecast period. In 2017, the automotive segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 600 Mn, and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Regulations in North America, Latin America and Europe pertaining to occupational safety

Worker safety regulations in the United States are enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). On the other hand, The Canada Labour Code (CLC) governs, among other items, occupational safety and health in federal works, undertakings and businesses including employment on ships, trains and aircraft while in operation, and employment in the oil and gas industry in Canada Lands. In Latin America machines, movable parts and safeguarding equipment shall be inspected regularly, maintained and repaired properly. It is mandatory in Mexico to train the employees about Health and Safety Documentation that is required in the workplace, and a description and format for the necessary preventive measures to ensure a safe work place.

The regulatory standards which address safety and occupational health in Brazil, known as NRs (Normas Regulamentadoras), are mandatory for public and private companies, public institutions of direct and indirect administration, as well as government organizations having employees under the Labor Laws Consolidation. European directives are crystal clear and the fundamental principal of the European community is the protection of the health of its citizens, both in the private and in the professional sphere. In accordance with the treaty on the functioning of the European Union, the European Commission and the Council of the European Union have passed various directives with the aim of achieving free movement of goods and protecting its citizens.

