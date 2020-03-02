Market Intelligence Report Specialty Coating , 2019-2025

According to a recent report General market trends, the Specialty Coating economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Specialty Coating market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

The report throws light on the raw material Providers, vendors, manufacturers, and market participants at the value string of their market that is Specialty Coating . What’s more, the political and economic scenarios of various regions and its effect on the Specialty Coating market are discussed in the report.

Overview of the Specialty Coating Market

The global specialty coating market is classified on the basis of base material into alkyd, epoxy, acrylic urethane, and polyamide. Based on its end-use application, the global specialty coating market is classified into OEM paint, refineries, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, power, pulp and paper, petrochemical, pipeline, railway, fireproofing, water and wastewater, marine, and architectural. The global paints and coatings market is predicted to expand at a 5.0% CAGR during the period between 2015 and 2020. Rise in the paints and coatings industry in the coming years is predicted to have a positive impact on the global specialty coating market in the years to come.

In 2014, in terms of consumption, Asia Pacific dominated the global specialty coating market. Asia Pacific, being the hub for several end-use industries including electrical and electronics, construction, and automotive, is expected to maintain its dominant position in the coming few years. North America is expected to be the second largest market in the global specialty coating market, followed by Europe. Stringent environmental regulations related to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are expected to drive Europe and North America specialty coating market.

Stringent environmental regulations, coupled with testing standards, are expected to restrict the growth of the global specialty coating market in the years to come.

The global specialty coating market is highly fragmented and competitive. With the entry of new companies, the global specialty coating market is expected to be more competitive in the years to come for the leading players. However, with mergers and acquisitions, the leading players are expected to maintain their dominant position in the coming few years. Some of the leading companies in the global specialty coating market are Ashland, Axalta, Specialty Coating Systems, Nicoat, Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc., PPG industries, Evonik, U.S. Specialty Coatings, Inc., and NV Specialty Coatings Srl.

Specialty Coating Market, by Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

