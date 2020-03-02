Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2027

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing market.

Increasing demand for high precision and continuous feedback sensors in the field of bioprocessing is driving the global market for measurement technology in downstream processing

Process control in bioprocessing applications requires a high level of precision and the designing of sensors has evolved continuously in the last few years to maintain pace with the rapidly altering industry demands. Newer and more innovative sensor technologies integrated with smart bioprocess control equipment have the capability to facilitate continuous feedback and process control to measure parameters such as pH, DO, temperature etc., thereby enhancing process development leading to better scale-up of operations. Implementation of advanced sensor technology is critical to optimise the various processing parameters. This is an important driver boosting revenue growth of the global measurement technology in downstream processing market.

Enhanced opportunities for product differentiation in the global market

New and advanced technologies such as wireless sensors (VisiPro DO sensor) and contactless optical DO sensors have been introduced recently to augment the sensing and automation of process control in life sciences and downstream processing. This has created lucrative opportunities for current market players in terms of product differentiation with improved functionality as well as expansion of existing business models. Also, given the rapid proliferation of wireless technology, the demand for wireless sensors (including sensors with integrated micro-transmitters) capable of connecting with the central control system using Bluetooth or other advanced wireless technologies is witnessing a rapid surge in the global market. Another opportunity for manufacturers lies in the development and integration of standard sensor ports and housings that can facilitate seamless integration of single use sensors in downstream processing.

