Netherlands Smoking Tobacco, Market Size, Growth, Trends and Research Report, 2020 – 2025

Detailed Study on the Global Netherlands Smoking Tobacco, Market

Summary

Netherlands Smoking Tobacco, 2020 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends into the Dutch tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

The Netherlands is one of the largest and most important markets for smoking tobacco, principally cigarette tobacco. In per capita terms, the Netherlands is by far the largest market in Europe.

The production of smoking tobacco in the Netherlands is quite extensive as it remains a major export base

Scope

– RYO and MYO cigarette breakdown was 66.5% and 33.5%, in favour of RYO cigarettes.

– Exports rose to 46,044 tons in 2018

– National smoking rates in the Netherlands for 2018 was 22.4% of the population

– As of 2019, specific duty and minimum duty are each 108.94 per kg, with both having been hiked in recent years.

