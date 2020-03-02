Polyvinyl Chloride Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2017 – 2025

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Key Trends

A tremendous growth in the use of renewable energy and the rising use of high efficient pumps are expected to boost the demand for polyvinyl chloride products, thus accelerating the growth of the global market. The rising demand for electric vehicles and the development of the wood plastics composites market are some of the other major factors that are predicted to generate potential growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Market Potential

The increasing use of polyvinyl chloride products in the automobile sector and the rapid development of the building and construction industry are some of the major factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the global polyvinyl chloride market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for polyvinyl chloride products for plastic films and sheets and medical devices sector are likely to generate promising growth opportunities for the market players. On the flip side, the use of polyvinyl chloride in the construction of green buildings and the rising competition form concrete and steel pipes are projected to restrict the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

Among the major regional segments, Asia Pacific is projected to account for a large share of the global polyvinyl chloride market throughout the forecast period. The high contribution from China is estimated to accelerate the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the coming years. This region is expected to be followed by Europe, acquiring the second position in the global market in terms of market share. The high growth of Europe can be attributed to the increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride products in Russia and Turkey. Furthermore, the rising number of players operating across the globe and the increasing number of applications are some of the key factors that are estimated to augment the growth of the polyvinyl chloride market in several developing nations around the world.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for polyvinyl chloride is competitive in nature with a high number of players operating in it across the globe. Some of the key players listed in the research study are Formosa Plastics Group, Mexichem S.A.B., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Solvay S.A., KEM one, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd., Axiall Corporation, Vinnolit Gmbh & Co. Kg, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. These players are focusing on technological developments and innovations so as to enhance their market penetration across the globe.

