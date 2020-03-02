Press Brakes Market to Develop Rapidly by 2016 – 2024

The study on the Press Brakes Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Press Brakes Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Press Brakes market is segmented on the basis of types, application, and region.

On the Basis of types, the press brakes market is segmented into hydraulic, mechanical, pneumatic, and servo motor. During the past, the hydraulic press brake segment has covered the major segment in global press brakes market. Hydraulic press brakes facilitate easy programmability of operational parameters such as travel distance, force, and return position. Hence, a single press can effectively manage numerous tools for various applications. Similarly, mechanical press brakes are replaced by hydraulic press brakes because of low cost and safety purpose which will boost the growth of the Press Brakes market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, Press brakes market is segmented into automotive, general machinery, transport machinery, building and construction, and others. Among application, automotive segment is the major segment, as the application of press brakes in automotive industry is rising,

On the basis of geographical regions, the press brakes market is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is projected to account the major market share, in terms of value and volume. There are various factors which are driving the market such as easy availability of economical labor, lenient emission, low production cost, and safety norms, and government initiatives for FDIs have led to the APAC, witnessing higher growth than the matured markets like North America and Europe.

Key Market Players

The key players in the Press Brakes market are MC Machinery Systems, Amada, Bystronic, TRUMPF, US Industrial Machinery, Cincinnati, Eagle Bending Machines, ERMAKSAN, Betenbender, IMAC, Jayson Machines, Santec Group. Accurl, Salvagnini America, MetalForming, HACO, EHRT/International Technologies, Baileigh Industrial, Gasparini, Lazer Safe, LVD, Komatsu, Ketec Precision Tooling, Hindustan Hydraulics, and few other regional players.

In August 2016, Cincinnati Incorporated (CI) a leading provider of built-to-order machine tools, has launched new fiber laser and portable electric press brake. Located in booth C31102 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the exhibit will feature the company’s latest product lines – the CL-960 fiber laser, the MAXFORM high-speed hydraulic press brake, and the recently introduced GOFORM electric press brake.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

