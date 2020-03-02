Proximity Mobile Payment Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

In 2029, the Proximity Mobile Payment market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Proximity Mobile Payment market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Proximity Mobile Payment market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Proximity Mobile Payment market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Proximity Mobile Payment market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Proximity Mobile Payment market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Proximity Mobile Payment market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market: Dynamics

The report analyzes the major drivers affecting the performance of the global proximity mobile payment market. The effect of major factors driving the demand for proximity mobile payment solutions is discussed in detail in the report, which also provides a clear picture of the most important restraints affecting the market. The mechanism through which these influential factors affect the global proximity mobile payment market is discussed in detail in the report. Economic and regulatory factors affecting the dynamics between the proximity mobile payment market’s drivers and restraints are also elaborated in the report.

Key drivers for the global proximity mobile payment market include the rising adoption of smartphones among various user demographics, rising preference among customers for mobile payment technology, and the increasing ease of making widespread installation of the technological infrastructure required for advanced systems such as proximity mobile payment.

Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Segmentation

By mode of payment, the global proximity mobile payment market is bifurcated into near field communication and barcode. Of these, near field communication, valued at US$43.6 bn in 2017, is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global proximity mobile payment market in the coming years. Near field communication accounted for 75.3% of the global proximity mobile payment market in 2017 and is likely to become even more important to the market by 2022, when it is expected to account for 87.7% of the global market. The near field communication segment is likely to reach a value of US$360.9 bn by 2022 at a whopping 52.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Geographically, North America is expected to remain the dominant contributor to the global proximity mobile payment market in the coming years. The North America proximity mobile payment market was valued at US$13 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to more than US$98 bn by 2022 at a robust 49.8% CAGR therein.

Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading players in the global proximity mobile payment market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Visa Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Square Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Mastercard Incorporated, and CVS Health Group.

The Proximity Mobile Payment market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Proximity Mobile Payment market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Proximity Mobile Payment market? Which market players currently dominate the global Proximity Mobile Payment market? What is the consumption trend of the Proximity Mobile Payment in region?

The Proximity Mobile Payment market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Proximity Mobile Payment in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Proximity Mobile Payment market.

Scrutinized data of the Proximity Mobile Payment on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Proximity Mobile Payment market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Proximity Mobile Payment market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Proximity Mobile Payment Market Report

The global Proximity Mobile Payment market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Proximity Mobile Payment market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Proximity Mobile Payment market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.