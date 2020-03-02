Seaweed Market Future Innovation Strategies 2017 – 2025

Global Seaweed Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Notable Developments

The global seaweed market is set to tread along a lucrative growth path in the years to follow. Some of the notable developments that have taken shape in the industry are explained below.

A research conducted by an Australian climate expert Tim Flannery reveals that the seaweeds could play an instrumental role in averting the impact of climate change. The current climate emergency can be tackled through seaweeds. The researchers call seaweed as a ‘silent’ contributor to management of climate change in the contemporary times.

The vendors in the global seaweed market are focusing on capitalising on the research fraternity. The need for seaweed to study marine habitats and ecosystems has garnered the attention of the market vendors. Provision of seaweeds can also aid botanical research, and this is another key consideration for the market vendors.

Some of the leading players in the global seaweed market are:

Annie Chun’s Inc.

DuPont

Irish Seaweeds

Groupe Roullier

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)

Global Seaweed Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Studying Various Algae Types Green and brown algae are extensively studied across research centers. Moreover, discovery of gold algae opened new opportunities for researchers working towards decoding the marine ecosystem. Therefore, seaweeds are expected to attract increased demand in the years to follow. The use of seaweeds to protect the habitat of fisheries and other marine species has also generated tremendous demand within the global market. Artificial management of marine habitats is a new trend across the globe. Besides, several research centers and amusement parks replicate marine environments to harbour a multitude of marine species. Owing to these trends, the global seaweed market is set to grow at a sturdy pace in the coming years.

Conservation of Marine Habitats Use of seaweeds is important to understand the principles for conservation of marine habitats. Seaweeds are an important component of the marine habitat, and this factor has generated humongous opportunities for the vendors. Planktonic algae are studied across several centers for botanical research. This factor, in conjunction with the importance of understanding the role and function of marine species, has generated fresh revenues within the market. Fisheries are growing in numbers, especially in tropical and subtropical regions. This factor has also garnered the attention of the market vendors who are looking to capitalise on the unmet market needs.

The global seaweed market can be segmented by:

Product

Red

Brown

Green

Application

Human Food

Hydrocolloids

Fertilizers

Animal Feed Additives

Others

