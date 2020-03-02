Single Sign-on Market Projected to Grow at Steady Rate through 2017 – 2025

Single Sign-on Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Single Sign-on is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Single Sign-on in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Single Sign-on Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Drivers and Restraints

The ability of SSO to manage multiple applications at the same time, from different or same domains, which eventually is helping several organizations to increase their productivity, is the primary driver for this market. In the IT department, single sign-on handles the management of security policies and eliminates repeatability. With SSO integrated authentication devices such as biometric and smart cards, the cost of IT administration and support has decreased considerably, and thereby is experiencing extended demand.

The type segment of enterprise single sign-on currently has the maximum demand, which can be attributed to high security-levels offered within the organization for both external and internal applications. The end-use industry segment of education, communications media and services leads the demand in the market, owing to the trend of digital education and the surge of social media.

Global Single Sign-on Market: Regional Outlook

North America contributes most of the demand for single sign-on due to escalating implementation of single sign-on solutions across various industries the in developed countries of the U.S. and Canada. The region of Asia Pacific too is projected for a healthy growth rate, with most of the demand coming from the emerging economies of India, China, Australia, and Japan.

Companies mentioned in the research report

IBM Corporation, Dell Software, NetIQ Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, OneLogin, Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, and OKTA Inc. are some of the prominent players in the global single sign-on market. IBM leads in the field of security, governance, and compliance solutions and maintains its stronghold over the market via strategic partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches. In the recent times, IBM has acquired CrossIdeas and Lighthouse Security Group in order to increase their client base. On the other hand, CA Technologies has a significant position in the market with its CA Identity Suite and cloud IDaaS solution.

The Single Sign-on Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

