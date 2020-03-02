Solid-state Cooling Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2017 – 2025

Solid-state Cooling Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Solid-state Cooling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Solid-state Cooling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Solid-state Cooling Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Drivers

Soaring Demand for Precise Temperature Control to Spur Growth

Industries such as automotive, healthcare, and electronics demand precise temperature control which can only be achieved through solid-state cooling systems. The consumer electronics segment in specific is the highest contributor to the solid-state cooling systems industry as the newly developed compact devices require enhanced thermal management.

Thermocyclers to Steer the Market’s Expansion

Thermocyclers can survive continuous cycles across a broad temperature range. They are extensively used in the life-sciences industry for generation of probes, DNA sequencing, quantification of DNA, and other applications. This growing demand for thermocyclers from the life sciences industry has highly contributed to the solid-state cooling market’s growth.

Apart from these drivers, high preference of solid-state freezers over traditional freezers has also driven the industry’s growth.

Global Solid-state Cooling Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the solid-state cooling market due to rising demand for industrial automation and consumer goods. The food and beverages industry is also a major contributor to the market’s growth in this region owing to a huge demand for wine cabinets and chillers. China is one of the most lucrative regions for the market as it offers solid-state cooling products at a lower rate than its competitors. The market in North America is also expected to grow at a promising pace due to rising applications in medical refrigeration and laboratories.

The solid-state cooling market is segmented based on:

Type:

Single Stage

Multi Stage

Thermocycler

Product:

Refrigeration System Refrigerators Freezers

Cooling System Air Conditioners Chillers



End-user Industry:

Medical

Automotive

Consumer

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others (Research, Industrial, and Aerospace)

The Solid-state Cooling Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

