Spain Cigars and Cigarillos, Market to 2019 – Investment Analysis, Overview and Industry Insights

Cigars and Cigarillos, 2020 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in Spain tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.

The Spanish tobacco market has seen a general decline over the decade, a decline of 37.2% from 2009 to 2019. Contrary to the overall Spanish tobacco market, the Spanish cigar/cigarillo market has seen an overall increase by 70.9% from 2009 to 2019. This is from a low of 2,355 tons in 2009 to a high of 4,659 tons in 2013.

– The cigar and cigarillo market in Spain have seen a sharp increase in the share of the total Spanish tobacco market, from 2.6% in 2009 to 7.2% in 2019.

– Large and small cigars have seen a decline over the past decade, whilst minis/cigarillos has tripled in consumption during the same timeframe.

– Production of cigars/cigarillos has doubled over the past 10 years, from 969.7mn pieces in 2009 to 1584.3mn pieces.

– Although consumption amongst both females and males declined from 2008 to 2015, in recent years consumption in tobacco products in the Spanish market has seen an increase

The global Spain Cigars and Cigarillos, market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Spain Cigars and Cigarillos, market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Spain Cigars and Cigarillos, market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.