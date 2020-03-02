Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2026

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market.

Market Segmentation

By Printer Type

Thermal disc printers Direct thermal printing Thermal retransfer & dye-sublimation printing Ribbon type (monochrome black, colour and photo)

Inkjet disc printers Continuous ink technology Drop on demand technology Head design (Fixed head and Replaceable head)



By Region

United States

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Market forecast

The thermal disc printer sub-segment was valued US$ 418.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of -2.5% during the forecast period. The inkjet disc printer sub-segment was valued at US$ 511.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of -3.4% during the forecast period. The U.S., Europe and Japan thermal disc printers market was valued at US$ 418.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 320.2 Mn by 2026 end. Revenue from the market is projected to decrease by 20% between 2015 and 2026. The U.S., Europe and Japan inkjet disc printer market was valued at US$ 511.3 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 353.0 Mn by 2026.

Key market players

Some of the key market players identified across the U.S., Europe and Japan thermal and inkjet disc printers value chain are Rimage and Formats Unlimited (MF Digital) that are operating in both the thermal printing and inkjet disc printing market. TEAC America Inc. and Microboards Technology are specifically operating in the thermal disc printers market while Seiko Epson Corporation and Primera Technologies Inc. are specifically operating in the inkjet disc printers market.

