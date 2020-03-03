Automotive Sensors Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027

The global Automotive Sensors market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Sensors market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automotive Sensors market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automotive Sensors across various industries.

The Automotive Sensors market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The current market size and forecast till 2021 have been provided in the report.

The automotive sensors market has been segmented into five segments based on type. These include pressure sensors, temperature sensors, gas sensors, motion sensors and MEMS sensors. In addition, the automotive segment market has been segmented by components types into: powertrain, body electronics, chassis and safety & security on the basis of applications. To support the strategic decision making, the report also includes profiling of leading players in the industry, their market share and various strategies adopted by them. The value chain analysis and market attractiveness analysis included in the report provide insight in terms of industry competition.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants with company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments in the field of automotive sensors market. Major market participants profiled in this report include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Sensata Technologies Inc, Freescale Semiconductor Inc, Autoliv Inc., Infineon Technologies AG and among others.

Global automotive sensors market has been segmented as:

Automotive Sensors Market: By Type

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Gas Sensors

Motion Sensors

MEMS Sensors

Automotive Sensors Market: By Components

Powertrain

Body Electronics

Chassis

Safety and Control

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the below mentioned regions:

Automotive Sensors Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest Of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) South America Middle East Africa



