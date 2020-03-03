Chiller Unit Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2025

The global Chiller Unit market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Chiller Unit market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Chiller Unit market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Chiller Unit market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Chiller Unit market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)
York (Johnson Controls)
Carrier
Dinkin (McQuay)
Hitachi
Toshiba
Climaveneta
Mitsubshi
Dunham-bush
Mammoth
Euroklimat (EK)
Lennox
Sanyo (Panasonic)
Bosch
Airedale
Kuenling
Gree
Midea
Haier
TICA
Dunan
Shenling
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Centrifugal Chiller
Reciprocating Chiller
Screw Chiller
Segment by Application
Large Sized Chillers
Reciprocating Chillers
Screw Chillers
Each market player encompassed in the Chiller Unit market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Chiller Unit market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
