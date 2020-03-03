DDI Market Estimated to Flourish by 2017 – 2025

DDI Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for DDI is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the DDI in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

DDI Market Segment by Manufacturers

competitive landscape of the global DDI market, announced the launch of the latest version of its software NIOS 8.0 for DDI in November 2016. The new release is highly flexible, possessing “elastic scaling” capability. It is therefore apt at adding or reducing DDI capacity as per the needs of a network. The company has also been focusing on the addition of new appliances to its product portfolio. These advanced appliances offer up to 50% performance enhancements over the existing appliances.

Similarly, in January 2017, the company announced the release of its Infoblox Active Trust® Cloud. The new service has been developed to meet the needs of enterprises having a mobile workforce as well as increasing number of branch offices across the globe. These enterprises often have to face security and privacy concerns. The solution offers protection to on and off premise devices and prevention of DNS-based data exfiltration. Not only does the solution allow quick investigation of threats, it also stops device communication with command-and-control servers automatically.

Global DDI Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global DDI market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America, by virtue of high deployment of IoT across the region, can emerge as the leading segment. The necessity of compliance with the conducive regulatory frameworks of the government in Europe and North America have been aiding the expansion of the DDI market in these regions.

The DDI market in Asia Pacific promises considerable growth opportunities. Owing to the presence of a high consumer base, extensive penetration of internet and smartphones across the region, and large scale industrialization, the DDI market in Asia Pacific will gain momentum over the next few years.

Global DDI Market: Competitive Analysis

Several market players are expanding their presence via heavy investments in research and development. Infoblox Inc., Nokia Corporation, BT Diamond IP, SolarWinds, Microsoft Corporation, PC Network, Cisco Systems, Inc., Incognito Software Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, BT Diamond, and ApplianSys Limited are some of the leading companies operating in the global DDI market.

Reasons to Purchase this DDI Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

