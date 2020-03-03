Future of Positioning Beacons Market Analyzed in a New Study

The global Positioning Beacons market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Positioning Beacons market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Positioning Beacons market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Positioning Beacons market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Positioning Beacons market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HEICO (Dukane Seacom)

ACR ElectronicsInc

Garmin

Novega

Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd (MRT)

GME

Orolia

Mullion

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

HR Smith

L3 Aviation

Kinetic Technology International

Kannad

ASCOM

Life Support International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable Type

Fixed Type

Segment by Application

Land Used

Marine Used

Aviation Used

Each market player encompassed in the Positioning Beacons market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Positioning Beacons market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

