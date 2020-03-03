Genomics Personalized Health Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2023

Analysis of the Global Genomics Personalized Health Market
The presented global Genomics Personalized Health market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Genomics Personalized Health market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
According to the report, the value of the Genomics Personalized Health market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.
The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Genomics Personalized Health market:
- How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Genomics Personalized Health market?
- Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies?
- What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Genomics Personalized Health market?
- Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
- What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Genomics Personalized Health market over the forecast period?
The report splits the global Genomics Personalized Health market into different market segments such as:
Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:
The report profiles key manufacturers in the Genomics Personalized Health market based on various characteristics such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lonza Group, INVITAE Corporation, Genetic Technologies Limited, Interleukin Genetics Inc., Eastern Biotech and Life Sciences, DNA Genotek Inc. (Subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc.),uBiome, Inc., and XCode Life Sciences Private Limited.
The global Genomics Personalized Health market has been segmented as follows:
Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Technology
- NGS platforms
- RT-PCR
- Microarray
- Sequencing and genetic analyzers
- Others
Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Test Type
- Oncology testing
- Infectious disease testing
- Orphan disease testing
- Autoimmune disease testing
- Obstetrics testing
- Others
Genomics Personalized Health Market, By End-User
- Academics & Research Institutes
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Genomics Personalized Health market
- Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions
- Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Genomics Personalized Health market on the global scale
- Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment
